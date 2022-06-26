Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Get Coffee alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.