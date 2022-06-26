Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at BTIG Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

