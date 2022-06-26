Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

