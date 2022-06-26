Collective (CO2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,218.85

Collective (CO2) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $25,218.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

