Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,787.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

