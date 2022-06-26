Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter.
RDVY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.
