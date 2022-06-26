Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

