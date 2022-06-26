Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,943,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $49.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

