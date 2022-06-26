Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

