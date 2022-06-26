Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target Lowered to €27.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($115.79) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.