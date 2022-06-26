Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 382,525 shares of company stock worth $828,278.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

