Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $141.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Compound has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $54.11 or 0.00250067 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $387.22 million and approximately $141.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,156,270 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

