ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.