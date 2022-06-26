Contrasting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.78 million 8.04 -$77.70 million ($1.06) -1.28 Cue Health $618.11 million 1.01 $86.42 million N/A N/A

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Cue Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -555.47% N/A -76.44% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats Cue Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

