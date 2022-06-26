Contrasting Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Alto Ingredients’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $1.21 billion 0.24 $46.08 million $0.51 7.84

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41% Alto Ingredients 2.99% 11.32% 7.49%

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Gores Holdings VIII on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. It operates five alcohol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and two facilities located in the Western states of Oregon and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.