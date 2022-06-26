Contrasting The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) & Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The RMR Group alerts:

42.8% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The RMR Group and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.06%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Risk and Volatility

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 5.20% 8.32% 5.88% Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.48 $35.70 million $2.20 12.95 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.77 $12.22 million $1.10 13.35

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. The RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Mastech Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.