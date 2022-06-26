CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.18% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

