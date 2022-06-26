CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
