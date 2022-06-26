Cowen Trims SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Target Price to $11.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
NASDAQ SLGC opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
