Cream Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $6,694.31 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.22 or 0.99927023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00039732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00243438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00122865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00082896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

