CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $121.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.