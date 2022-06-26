CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. 2,951,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

