Critical Analysis: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) vs. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MaxCyte and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 15.07 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -29.59 Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 1.00 -$26.92 million ($0.07) -1.07

MaxCyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auxly Cannabis Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% Auxly Cannabis Group -64.13% -34.98% -18.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

