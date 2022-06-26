Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

