Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00014777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $32,427.87 and $407.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00141177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using US dollars.

