CryptoTycoon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,692.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00009278 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $295,775.55 and $8,692.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,269.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,062 coins and its circulating supply is 149,879 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

