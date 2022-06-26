CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

