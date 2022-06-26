Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $195.02 on Thursday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

