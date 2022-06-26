Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $497,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.