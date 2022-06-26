CUTcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $716,899.86 and $18.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

