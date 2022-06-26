Cyclone Protocol (CYC) One Day Volume Hits $12,864.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $40.77 or 0.00188432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $12,864.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006037 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00596700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005543 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

