DAOventures (DVD) One Day Volume Tops $548.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $134,802.75 and approximately $548.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007370 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

