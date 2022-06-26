Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

NYSE:DRI traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.81. 2,375,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

