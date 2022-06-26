Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.47.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

