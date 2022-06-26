Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,063 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

