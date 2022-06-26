Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $99.04 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $99.04 million and $14.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

