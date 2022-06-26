Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DESP opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

