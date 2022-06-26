Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($58.21) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.11) to €40.00 ($42.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.17.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

