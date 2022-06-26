Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.25 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $283,529.77 and approximately $10,039.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

