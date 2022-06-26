Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 416,915 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

