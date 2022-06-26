Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

