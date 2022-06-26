Don-key (DON) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Don-key (DON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $30,169.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00273701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003345 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

