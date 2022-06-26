Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits Market Cap of $832,527.15

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $832,527.15 and $12,739.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

