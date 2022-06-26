Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Capitalization Tops $874,607.62 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $874,607.62 and $13,167.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00141177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

