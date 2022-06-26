Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.