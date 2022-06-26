Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

DLTH opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

