ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

