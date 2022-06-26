Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

