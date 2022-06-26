Egretia (EGT) Trading 17% Higher This Week

Egretia (EGT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $242,752.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

