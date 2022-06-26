Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -2.10. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

