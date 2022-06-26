Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $21.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Embraer by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Embraer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERJ opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

